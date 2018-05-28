Cotton Crop: Prices And Demand Are Up

MISSISSIPPI, (WCBI) – Despite a late start, it appears more farmers will be planting cotton this year.

The Mississippi State Extension Service says prices are up and so is demand.

December cotton futures were trading for about 80 and a half cents a pound this month.

Experts estimate 700-thousand acres of cotton will be planted this month.

That’s up from the 625-thousand harvested last year.

A cool and wet April had farmers holding off on planting until early May.

Now, we have warmer temperatures to help the crop.