COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus city councilman is cited for drug possession.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins tells WCBI that Ward 4 Councilman Pierre Beard was cited for possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.

Sources tell WCBI the citation came during a traffic stop over the weekend.

The ticket is a misdemeanor.

When contacted by WCBI, Beard said he had no comment on the pending matter.

He also said he had not been to court.

If found guilty of the charge, Beard would not have to resign from the council.