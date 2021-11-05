Councilman Pierre Beard wanted for alleged domestic violence incident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus city councilman is wanted by law enforcement for an alleged domestic violence incident, involving a gun.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says he’s asked Ward 4 Councilman Pierre Beard to turn himself in.

Officers were called to Beard’s Byrnes Circle home about 6 PM on Thursday night.

Shelton tells WCBI that Beard and his wife were reportedly in an argument when a gunshot was fired in the backyard.

No one was injured.

Beard was not at the home when officers arrived and they have been trying to locate him ever since.

Shelton says an officer filed a domestic violence affidavit against Beard.