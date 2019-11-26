Councilman Pierre Beards hosts appreciation lunch for Ward 4

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A new Columbus City Councilman gave back to the community with service and with a meal.

Pierre Beard, of Ward 4, hosted the feast at the Boys and Girls Club Tuesday.

Senior citizens and first responders were the guests of honor for the appreciation lunch.

There was plenty of turkey and all the trimmings to enjoy.

Beard said he was just happy to coordinate the event and open it up to the whole community.

“An appreciation lunch, a Thanksgiving lunch, for first responders as well as senior citizens of Ward 4. And I just recently opened it up to anybody, we had so much food I just opened it up to anybody that wants to come by and get something to eat,” said councilman Beard.

Beard took office in September in a special election.