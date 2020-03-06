County leaders pay off Choctaw Regional Medical Center

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw Regional Medical Center will soon belong to the taxpayers because county leaders paid off the bill early.

Supervisors recently gave notice it would pay more than $3 million about seven years before it was due.

Choctaw County Board of Supervisors President Joey Stephenson said the early payoff will save taxpayers about $5 million in interest.

He said cutting costs by employees and departments helped make this payment possible.

Stephenson believes this will make an immediate impact that folks will be able to see.

“Now that the hospital is paid for, this is going to free up money for more road improvements, better infrastructure in our county, and for the people in the county and at the end of the day. We have a brand new hospital that is making it fine,” said Stephenson.

An official ceremony marking the achievement has been planned for March 23.