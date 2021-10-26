County Prosecutor William Starks brief community on his role of office

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some area business leaders get a lesson in law with their lunch.

Lowndes County Prosecutor William Starks briefed community and business leaders on the role of his office today.

Starks prosecutes a variety of misdemeanor cases brought in the county.

One area causing great concern is the frequency of domestic violence cases.

“We certainly try to make sure that we come to some result that keeps that from happening again. Our goal is to diminish Domestic Violence, and to make sure we don’t have repeat offenders in that area,” said William Starks.

Starks is still settling into his new role.

He was appointed interim prosecutor in June, after the death of former County Prosecutor Steve Wallace.

He took on the role full-time in September.