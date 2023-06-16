Couple arrested for allegedly filing fake disaster relief claims in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A couple in Monroe County was accused of filing bogus disaster claims where they do not live.

Jason and Carole Coffey were charged with two counts of felony false pretense.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said the couple came to the area in April, following the March tornado disaster.

Investigators believed the couple filed fraudulent claims with different agencies.

The duo claimed they lived in a house inside the city limits of Amory and were receiving victim assistance.

When the real homeowners went to get help from the same agencies, they were denied and started investigating.

The Coffey’s were actually living in an Aberdeen hotel and that’s where they were arrested.

Bond has not been set for them and more charges are possible. It is unknown where the Coffeys actually live.

