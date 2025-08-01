Couple arrested on child neglect charges in Monroe Co.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A call from a concerned resident leads to the arrest of a Becker couple on multiple charges.

Monroe County deputies were called to a home just off Highway 125 to conduct a welfare check on an elderly person.

When they entered the house, the deputies found two children, ages one and two, living in what they described as roach-infested conditions.

The deputies called Child Protection Services.

They described the overall conditions as filthy and also noted the presence of animal feces in the home.

Deputies also report that a registered sex offender was living in the home near the children.

They arrested Daniel Matthew Hickman and Susan Ann Hickman.

Both of the Hickmans are charged with two counts each of Felony Child Deprivation and one count each of Abuse/Neglect of a Vulnerable Person.

Bond was set at 100 thousand dollars for each of the Hickmans.

