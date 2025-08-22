Couple charged with robbery/shoplifting in Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A couple got a reality check after reportedly going on a crime spree in Eupora.

According to the Eupora Police Department, the night out for Realitee Allen-Gonzales and Jahermahnte Green started at around 8:20 at the Eupora Dollar General, where law enforcement said the couple took several items and left the store without paying.

At around 12:30, the pair reportedly went to the Circle K, robbed the cashier, and stole a gas jug.

A short time later, Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies spotted the suspects’ vehicle on the side of the highway outside the city limits.

Deputies arrested them without incident.

Realitee Allen-Gonzales and Jahermahnte Green are each charged with Robbery and two counts of shoplifting.

Other charges are pending.

