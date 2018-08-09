Court: State Attorney General’s lawsuit against Google can continue

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Attorney General Jim Hood’s lawsuit against Google can move forward.

The AG’s office sued the computer giant in Lowndes County Chancery Court last year.

Hood claims Google is breaking Mississippi’s consumer protection law by selling ads using data from services it provides to schools and making a profile to advertise to students.

The AG says a test involving a student account from Mississippi School of Math and Science showed ads targeted to previous searches.

Google claims the lawsuit should not be filed in Lowndes County because of a state law that says the defendant should live in or have a principal place of business in that county.

The company is based in California.

The State Supreme Court ruled proceedings can resume in trial court. No word when that might happen.