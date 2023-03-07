Court date set for United Deli owner charged with simple assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A court date has been set for a Columbus store owner charged with simple assault.

Adel Musa, the owner of United Deli, will be in Columbus Municipal Court on April 6.

Musa, known in the community as Mr. John, told police his security camera alerted him to a person at one of his businesses at three in the morning.

This came after several thefts of copper at the same location.

Musa told police and deputies on the scene that he held the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived.

But, Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers could not determine if the person in the security footage was the same person being held at gunpoint. Officers let the man go and arrested Musa.

Musa was charged with simple assault.

A GoFundMe account was set up to raise money for Musa to replace his stolen property.

People in the Columbus and Lowndes County area have donated more than $28,000 so far.

