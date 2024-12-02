Court of Appeals rejects Armistad’s insufficient evidence argument

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld a Columbus murder conviction.

Jurors found Kenny Armistad guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in March 2023.

Armistad shot and killed Frank Edwards, Jr. Two others were injured in the gunfire.

The Court of Appeals rejected Armistad’s arguments of insufficient evidence, juror and bailiff interaction, prosecutorial conduct, and not letting the jury consider self-defense.

Armistad’s sentence of life in prison plus 50 years remains in place.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.