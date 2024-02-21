Court on the Road: State Court of Appeals visits MUW

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students at the Mississippi University for Women were the latest spectators for The Court of Appeals’ Court on the Road program.

The W’s Cochran Hall was the host for the state’s court of appeals to convene.

The program offers students a unique experience for students interested in law, government, journalism, and other majors.

The oral arguments seemed to pique the interests of both students and educators.

“It’s not very often that you get to just walk across the street and see a case like this, especially of this weight. And be able to talk with people of this position, even the attorneys to be able to see that position,” said Llayne Skinner, MUW Student.

“As an attorney, it’s been a little bit since I’ve been away from oral arguments. It kind of made me want to go back into private practice even. I’m excited that my students maybe got encouraged and will go forward and go through law school like I did and will have a successful practice,” said Wesley Garrett, Director of Legal Studies.

On February 22, students will review the case, oral arguments, and other details.

