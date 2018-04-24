Court Says No To Killers Request For New Hearing

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Shannon man convicted of stabbing his grandfather to death will stay locked up for life.

Brett Jones, 28, is serving a life without parole sentence for the 2004 stabbing death of Bertis Jones.

The Mississippi Court of Appeals in December said a law change that prevented juveniles from being sentenced to life without parole did not apply the Brett Jones who was 15 at the time of the murder.

That same court Tuesday said it would not grant a rehearing on its December ruling.