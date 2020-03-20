Courthouses remain open amid coronavirus outbreak

While many businesses are beginning to close for an extended period of time due to the coronavirus.

What about the courthouses?

Clay County Circuit Clerk Kim Hood said the courthouse is being cautious with the number of people allowed in the courtroom at once.

Hood said they have sanitized the courtroom any chance possible.

They also provided hand sanitizer for people coming in and out of the courthouse.

Hood said they are doing all they can to keep the courthouse as clean as possible.

“We’re just asking anybody that feels sick or that has been out of the country recently to not come in if they can to conduct business over the phone. Of course, we know there’s certain business that cannot be conducted over the phone. We are open, we will remain open, and just take as many precautions as we can,” said Hood.

Hood said they have received an order from the supreme court stating all local courthouses are to remain open.