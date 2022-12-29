Courtroom in Oktibbeha County will be named after retired judge

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – He presided over a courtroom in Oktibbeha County for over three decades and now it will bear his name.

The large courtroom in the Oktibbeha County Circuit Court annex building will be known as the Judge Lee Howard Courtroom.

Howard did not seek re-election after more than 32 years on the bench in the 16th Judicial District.

His son, Jay, will now take his father’s seat.

Jay Howard was sworn in at the Noxubee County Courthouse and again today in Oktibbeha County with more dignitaries in attendance.

