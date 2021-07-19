COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to climb in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss (WCBI) – The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Mississippi continues to climb.

State health leaders are reporting 2,326 new cases over the past three days.

That averages out to 775 cases a day.

As a result, hospitalizations have nearly tripled in the past two weeks.

Right now, 323 people are in hospitals across the state with the virus. That’s the highest number since early March.

102 of those patients are in I.C.U.

Seven thousand 918 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

More than 313 thousand are presumed recovered.