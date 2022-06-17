COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Columbus

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.

Members at Allegro plaza say they’ve seen more people coming in and testing positive for the virus.

For about a month they had not seen many patients coming in with symptoms or testing positive but in the last couple of weeks, they’ve seen otherwise.

“Most people are presenting with sinus problems; this go round and I don’t think there’s a new variant that we heard of, but a sore throat has been a really high complaint and most people are thinking that they have strep or sinus issues but if you do a covid test it could possibly be COVID,” said Amy Bogue, President, Allegro Family Clinic.

People are encouraged to take an at-home test and then consult their primary care physician