COVID-19 cases climb across the state of Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations continue to climb in Mississippi.
As of Wednesday, November 11th, we’re seeing the highest numbers in months.
The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,256 new cases Wednesday and 17 deaths.
737 people are hospitalized across the state with confirmed or suspected symptoms.
199 of those patients are in I.C.U.
In our viewing area, Lee County has the highest amount of new cases with 42.
Lowndes County has 40 new cases, Lafayette has 34, Pontotoc has 25, and Union County has 21.
12 north Mississippi counties in the viewing area reported more than 11 new cases today.
More than 111 thousand people are presumed to have recovered in the state.
This means there are over 13 thousand presumed active COVID-19 cases in the state.