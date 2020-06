MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- 680 Mississippians test positive for COVID-19 in Tuesday’s new case report.

The Mississippi State Department of Health also reports the number of people hospitalized in the state is up to 560.

There are also more patients in ICU.

In our region, Pontotoc County saw the highest number of new cases with 28.

Lee County had 17 and Monroe had 13.

So far, one thousand 73 people in Mississippi have died after being diagnosed with the virus.