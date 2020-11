State health officials are reporting 1,553 new cases and 10 deaths.

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- New COVID-19 cases in Mississippi continue to surge.

The latest numbers show 971 people are in the hospital with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

245 of those patients are in I.C.U.

In our area, Lee County has seen 81 new cases.

Lafayette County has 45, Lowndes County has 32, and Prentiss County has 20.