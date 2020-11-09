COVID-19 causes more schools to convert back to virtual learning

STARKVILLE AND HULKA, MISS. (WCBI) – Three local school districts are sending some students home in response to COVID-19 or close contact cases.

All 6th-grade students in the Starkville School District were moved to virtual effective today. In a letter to parents, the district cited two positive cases and eight close contacts that significantly impacted the teaching staff for 6th grade at the Partnership Middle School.

The district has not determined a return date for the students.

Last week, the Pontotoc School District announced Junior High School students will transition to a virtual format beginning Tuesday after watching COVID cases and close contact numbers.

And because of an increase in COVID-19 cases and quarantines, Houlka Attendance Center announced all 7th thru 12th-grade students have been moved to paper packets to be completed at home.