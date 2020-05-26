COVID-19 death toll in Mississippi climbs to over 650

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi’s COVID-19 death toll is now more than 650.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has identified 273 new cases of the virus. The number of deaths is now 652.

More than 13,000 Mississippians have contracted the coronavirus. 388 remain in the hospital.

The 18 to 29 year-old age range has seen the most infections.

Meanwhile, people aged 70 to 79 have died the most from COVID-19.

Health officials estimate more than 94 hundred people have recovered.

This means there’s at least 3,600 active cases in the state.