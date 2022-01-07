COVID-19 may cause delayed trash pickup in the Golden Triangle

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The recent COVID surge is causing problems in one of the most unlikely of places – your garbage pick-up.

Almost one-third of the employees of Golden Triangle Waste Services are out either with positive tests or waiting on test results.

Golden Triangle handles trash pick-up in Lowndes, Webster, and Oktibbeha Counties.

The absences are causing routes to be delayed. But managers want to assure customers that the trucks are coming.

“We have got currently have roughly 11 people out, which is delaying pickup for Lowndes, Oktibbeha, and Webster Counties. We ask that our customers to please be patient. We may be a day late or so, but we will be there. Just please be patient with us,” said Mary Ann Gilliand, General Manager of Golden Triangle Waste Services.

COVID-related supply issues are also causing a delay in a shipment of new trucks for the company.