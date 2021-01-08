COVID-19 numbers are over 2,000 again on Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 death toll climbs about 5,100.

The state department of health is reporting 2,175 new cases today and 40 deaths.

1,480 people across the state are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

348 of those patients are in ICU. There are 60 open ICU beds in the entire state. Columbus and Starkville have no ICU beds open.

Lowndes County is reporting the most new cases today with 71.

Lafayette has 46, Lee has 44, Union has 39, and Tishomingo has 25.