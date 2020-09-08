COVID-19 Numbers remain low for second straight day

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Coronavirus case numbers remain low for a second straight day in Mississippi.

The State Department of Health is reporting 249 cases and no deaths today.

Lee County has the most new cases in our area with 16. Lafayette county is reporting 13 new cases.

758 people are in hospitals throughout the state with confirmed or suspected COVID symptoms.

186 patients are in I.C.U., with 111 on a ventilator.

More than 87,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mississippi and more than 2,500 deaths.