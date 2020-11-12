COVID-19 numbers rise above 1,200 for second day in a row

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – For the second day in a row, Mississippi sees more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases.

The state department of health reports one thousand 271 new positive cases, along with 17 deaths.

- Advertisement -

Hospitalizations for confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms are up to 756, across the state.

191 of those patients are in I.C.U.

In our area, Lee County has the most new cases with 85.

Union County has 29, Lafayette has 26, Lowndes has 22, and Oktibbeha has 20.

Health officials say 25-39-year-olds continue to lead the case count in the state with 29 thousand 222.