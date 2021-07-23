COVID-19 numbers rise above 1,300 with 8 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi continues to soar.

The state department of health is reporting 1,317 new cases today and 8 deaths.

Hospitalizations are also up across the state. There are now 503 patients being treated with 165 of them in ICU.

The state has reported more than 333,000 cases of the virus.

Health officials continue to stress the importance of getting vaccinated to help fight the spread.