COVID-19 numbers rise above 2,000 in Mississippi on Wednesday

JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – Mississippi sees another high day of new COVID-19 cases.

Numbers inside hospitals across the state are also increasing.

The state department of health is reporting 2,746 new cases and 24 new deaths.

Hospitalization numbers are also increasing. 1,241 people are in hospitals across the state.

288 of those patients are in I.C.U.

In the WCBI viewing area, Lowndes County has 123 new cases. A record for the county.

Union is reporting 67, Winston and Pontotoc Counties have 39, and Monroe has 38.