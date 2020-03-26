COVID-19 screening and testing available at Community Health Centers

PRESS RELEASE — Community Health Centers (FQHC) are providing low to no cost COVID-19 screening and testing throughout the state.

“Health centers can reduce the number of COVID-19 patients visiting emergency departments by handling many of the patients with milder and more moderate symptoms,” said Janice Sherman, CEO, Community Health Center Association of Mississippi, a member association of the 21 community health centers in the state.

Community health centers provide more than 200 access points to primary health care statewide, no matter what the insurance status is of the patient.

It is important to have those who have a fever of 100.4 degrees to call the community health center nearest them to set up a time to be seen at the clinic. To find the nearest clinic, visit chcams.org and click on the Find a Health Center at the top of the web page.

The Community Health Center Association supports its members in their collaborative efforts and advocates for the provision of equal access to quality, comprehensive health care services and for the elimination of health disparities in the state.