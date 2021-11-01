COVID-19 testing site closed at Mall at Barnes Crossing

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – North Mississippi Medical Clinics’ drive-through COVID-19 testing site, located at the Mall at Barnes Crossing in Tupelo, has closed because of low testing volumes.

COVID-19 testing is available at North Mississippi Medical Clinics urgent care locations in Tupelo, West Point, and Booneville as well as most of its clinics throughout northeast Mississippi and northwest Alabama.

For more information on testing locations, call 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).