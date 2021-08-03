COVID-19 vaccination numbers are up amidst growing case numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The only positive news about more COVID-19 cases seems to be that more people are getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Here are the numbers from the state department of health, the week ending on July third less than 20,000 shots were given in Mississippi.

- Advertisement -

The number of people receiving either their first or second dose of the vaccine more than doubled to over 52,000 during the week ending on July 31st.

This means just over one million people in the state are fully vaccinated.

Those figures are some of the worst in the country, even with the recent surge in shots.

Yalobusha County has the highest percentage of people fully vaccinated in the region.

Neshoba County has the lowest fully vaccinated rate in the state and the region at 21 percent.