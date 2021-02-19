COVID-19 vaccine sites will be back open this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Vaccines locations are back in business this weekend.

Winter weather forced cancellations at most sites across the state, including those in North Mississippi.

- Advertisement -

The Mississippi Department of Health has rescheduled all appointments. If you missed your spot because of ice and snow, the health department has rebooked you – and sent confirmation by text, email, or phone.

Some sites are open this weekend because of the need the reschedule.

If you have not received a message from the health department, you can reach out to them at 877-978-6453