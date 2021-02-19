COVID-19 vaccine sites will be back open this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Vaccines locations are back in business this weekend.
Winter weather forced cancellations at most sites across the state, including those in North Mississippi.
The Mississippi Department of Health has rescheduled all appointments. If you missed your spot because of ice and snow, the health department has rebooked you – and sent confirmation by text, email, or phone.
Some sites are open this weekend because of the need the reschedule.
If you have not received a message from the health department, you can reach out to them at 877-978-6453