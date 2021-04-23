COVID-19 WEEKLY: COVID-19 numbers drop but hospitalizations increase

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s COVID-19 numbers drop this week but hospitalizations have increased.

Since Monday, 1,163 new cases and 22 were reported by the state department of health.

Some of those deaths occurred earlier this year.

Last week there were over 1,200 new cases.

203 people are in the hospital with the coronavirus. 56 of those patients are in ICU.

Based on population, Calhoun and Choctaw counties end the week in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.

More than 299,000 Mississippians are presumed recovered from the virus.

This means there are about 4,100 presumed active cases in the state.