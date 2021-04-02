COVID Weekly: MS case numbers drop but death told climbs

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi’s new COVID-19 cases take a sharp drop but the death toll climbs just slightly.

Since Monday, 1,085 new cases were reported in the state.

There were more than 1,300 last week.

50 additional deaths were reported this week, with some of those occurring earlier this year.

More than 7,000 Mississippians have died from COVID-19.

Currently, there are 195 patients with the virus in hospitals across the state. 61 of those people are in ICU.

Based on population, Tishomingo, Yalobusha, and Lafayette counties end the week in the state’s top ten category of most new cases.

More than 292,000 Mississippians are presumed recovered from the virus.

This means there are just over 5,700 presumed active cases in the state.