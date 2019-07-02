Coyote population causing problems in city limits

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus councilmen approve getting some help to get rid of coyotes in the city.

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks conservation officers will help get rid of the coyotes.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says some north Columbus have complained about coyotes killing some domesticated animals.

Some councilmen have also received similar reports.

The police department made the request.

No word on when conservation officers will start removing the coyotes from the neighborhoods.