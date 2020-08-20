CPA firm hired to audit transactions by former CFO Milton Rawle Jr.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus’s former Chief Financial Officer has been released on bond.

Milton Rawle Junior was arrested this week – accused of stealing nearly 300-thousand dollars from the City of Columbus.

- Advertisement -

This case wouldn’t have been brought forward without out the assistance of a CPA.

The City of Columbus hired Wanda Holly to conduct a thorough search of paperwork and budgets from Rawle.

State law does not allow the State Auditors office to audit municipalities.

Towns are required to have audits done by private CPA firms.

A common trend occurred on several documents. That led to the complaint filed with the state auditor.

“She saw some of the financial transaction that didn’t quite make sense. She brought that information to us about a year ago. We took that information and what she brought to us. We built that investigation.You see something that looks like fraud so that means somebody lying and trying to conceal what they’re doing to attain public property for their benefit you can always contact the State Auditors office.”

We will continue to release details as they develop.