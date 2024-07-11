CPD adds to camera collection

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is adding to its camera collection, and they’re inviting businesses to do the same.

CPD has a number of high-resolution “Project NOLA” cameras on order.

Once they’re deployed, investigators are hopeful they will provide needed evidence to help them cut down on and prosecute crimes, especially property crimes.

According to Chief Joseph Daughtry, there has been a “rash of burglaries”, especially in the Military and Bluecutt Roads areas.

When CPD gets its cameras, the department will also be holding business and church watches to give those groups a chance to invest in the same type of cameras that can also be monitored by police.

Daughtry said cracking these cases is just a matter of getting the right evidence.

“Some of our victims of crimes have had some very good video, and we have been able to narrow down some of the suspect information, but we’re just missing the pieces of the puzzle, and it’s getting frustrating for my detectives because we know, we call ’em the ‘3 Stooges’, we know who the ‘3 Stooges’ are, and we’re close to locking ’em up, but we just gotta, when we do it, we gotta do it right. And, when we lock ’em up, they’re going to go away for a long time,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry encourages anyone who has information or video regarding any of these recent burglaries or any other crime to contact the Columbus Police Department.

