CPD advises hiding trash boxes so thieves can’t see what you got

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You may have heard the saying: don’t let everyone know your business. That is especially true for boxes that held your Christmas gifts.

Columbus police are encouraging people to get rid of a few items at a time, collapse the boxes, and put them inside the garbage bin.

This helps make sure potential thieves won’t see any large or expensive items you received as a present and be tempted to break in and get the item for themselves.

