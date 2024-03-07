CPD Chief displays guns seized since beginning of year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department has seized dozens of guns since the beginning of the year.

Chief Joseph Daughtry laid those weapons out at the municipal complex for the public to see.

Over 33 handguns and around 11 rifles were on display, all of which were confiscated from both adults and minors. Some were reported stolen.

Officers tend to be no match for the firepower on the streets, according to the chief.

“Our city council was able to vote to give us some equipment that we need. That’s going to help us better prepare our officers for what we face. We have a new captain on staff that’s helping us with training. We’re about to do a lot of in-house training but not just our in-house training. I’m going to open that training up to other agencies around here who are smaller, who can’t afford to send their officers away to the coast, who can’t afford to send their officers away to Jackson,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry said CPD will partner with the Columbus Municipal School District to engage in interventions inside the classrooms.

The chief also said he partnering with Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins to promote stronger penalties for gun-related crimes.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X