COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It appears the Columbus Police Department could soon have a new assistant chief and head of the criminal investigations division.

Councilmen approved the hires, pending the results of additional screening and background checks.

A city spokesman says the city would not release the names of the potential hires, until those screenings are complete.

The two positions have been vacant for months.

No word on when this application process might be complete.