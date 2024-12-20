CPD discusses human trafficking case and gives tips for parents

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On Wednesday, December 18, two suspects were arrested in a human trafficking case in Columbus.

According to CBS, more than half of all sex trafficking victims were targeted online in 2020.

“I think it’s sickening. I think it’s sad. It’s just a modern-day version of prostitution,” said CPD Chief Joseph Daughtry.

The Columbus Police Department rescued a 21-year-old woman from sex trafficking on Sunday, December 16 at a local hotel after receiving a 911 call from her.

“It just goes to show you that we do have good solid law enforcement in the state of Mississippi. And when we get hints and tips and stuff like that, we’re going to act on it,” said Daughtry.

The victim had been able to provide a vehicle description to investigators.

That description was passed on to officers during a department briefing.

Wednesday, during a regular patrol call, a rookie CPD officer spotted the trafficking suspect’s car.

“These individuals had left Columbus, so I guess they thought they were going to sneak back in under the color of dark and get in and get out, but fortunately, we are able to apprehend them,” said Daughtry.

The victim was targeted by the traffickers online.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said parents need to be more watchful of their children’s phone usage, especially when they’re out of school.

“We need to be more cautious about what our children are doing online, looking at our parental controls and making sure that they’re not going to sites that are dangerous for them to go to,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said often traffickers persuade their victims with gifts or things they like.

“There’s a reason they’re trying to get information whether it may be to make you more vulnerable to get your personal information to get into your bank account or just to find out more about you, so they could stalk you,” said Hawkins.

CPD also advises children to share their locations with their parents or take pictures of unknown vehicles or people they get in the car with.

The case is still under investigation, but the victim was returned home safely.

CPD asks the community to report if they see any suspicious activity.

