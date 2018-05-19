A CPD Family Affair

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – It was a chance for the local law enforcement family, to meet it’s extended family. Today was the first-ever CPD Family Day in Columbus.

Law enforcement officers and first responders from the Golden Triangle brought their families to the event, to officially end National Police Week.

The Columbus Police Chief says it was great to get the chance to spend personal time with the people he deals with on a regular basis.

“We talk to each other on a constant basis on radio, and we usually respond to emergencies, but this is a chance to kind of let our hair down and relax and we get to somebody,” said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

The chief says no taxpayer dollars were spent on the event. Area churches, non-profits, and businesses donated the food, money, and time. The chief says he wants to do it again next year.