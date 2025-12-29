CPD gives safety tips for discarding your holiday gifts

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) Christmas is officially over, and unfortunately, the gifts you got from Santa Clause can attract thieves.

The Columbus Police Department wants you to remember, boxes at the curb can show thieves the valuable gifts you got for Christmas.

If a thief sees several boxes at the curb after the holidays, your home could become a target for burglary.

Remember to not try to throw away all boxes at the next garbage pick-up day, only get rid of a few items at a time.

Before you get rid of the boxes, make sure you break them down and place them somewhere out of sight.

This will help save space and decrease the visible announcement of new valuables.

