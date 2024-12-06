CPD gives warmth to the homeless with new campaign

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For many, the Christmas season is a time of cheer.

But for people experiencing homelessness the holidays and the colder weather that often comes with them can be a time of hardship.

The Columbus Police Department is working to ease some of that – one cup at a time – with the “Cups of Comfort” program.

“Each homeless person is welcome to come in and get a cup of hot chocolate and get out of the weather for few minutes. They can come in drink the chocolate right here in the lobby. Use the bathroom before they journey on,” said Glenda Richardson, CPD’s community liaison.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the department can’t do it alone, and he’s asking the community to get involved.

“You got people out here in need. So, I’m asking all the members of the city of Columbus to help us out. You see somebody, let’s give them some cocoa. Give them something warm. And let’s go from there,” said Daughtry.

CPD says one of the goals of the campaign is to bring attention to the issue of homelessness in Columbus.

“It just shows a different side of law enforcement. We’re concerned about the human being, we’re concerned about the welfare of our homeless,” said Daughtry.

People will not be allowed to spend the night at the police department.

But Chief Daughtry wants the public to know “that being homeless is not a crime. So, when people call us, we are not going to put people in jail just because they’re homeless. But I’m going to lean on some of our community leaders. We’re going to have to find something to try to help our homeless population. ”

CPD is also looking for volunteers to help buy and distribute the hot cocoa.

The “Cups of Comfort” campaign will begin Monday, December 9th.

The hot chocolate is free for those in need.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X