CPD goes to Florida to get man accused of passing fake checks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police traveled to Florida to get a man who was accused of passing bogus checks.

49-year-old Robert McClure of Walnut Grove is now in the Lowndes County jail.

Investigators said McClure tried to cash a $4,600 check at the Bank of Vernon on Bluecutt Road back on February 9.

He was unsuccessful at that time. However, he was able to cash a fake check for the same amount at the bank’s east Columbus location.

McClure was taken into custody in Milton, Florida.

He was brought back to Columbus on Tuesday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X