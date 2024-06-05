CPD goes to Florida to get man accused of passing fake checks
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police traveled to Florida to get a man who was accused of passing bogus checks.
49-year-old Robert McClure of Walnut Grove is now in the Lowndes County jail.
Investigators said McClure tried to cash a $4,600 check at the Bank of Vernon on Bluecutt Road back on February 9.
He was unsuccessful at that time. However, he was able to cash a fake check for the same amount at the bank’s east Columbus location.
McClure was taken into custody in Milton, Florida.
He was brought back to Columbus on Tuesday.