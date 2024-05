CPD honors fallen officers for National Police Week

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This National Police Week, the Columbus Police Department held a vigil to honor fallen officers.

The Columbus Police Department and supporters from around the city all met to pray to commemorate the fallen.

138 men and women in blue were killed in the line of duty last year.

Four months into 2024, 58 heroes lost their lives while serving.

Mississippi mourns the loss of two officers this year.

