CPD investigates Sunday morning shots fired incident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department responded to the 500 block of Airline Road for shots fired on Sunday around 10 a.m.

A CPD spokesperson says there were multiple shell casings on the scene and property damage.

There are no suspects at the time and no reported injuries.

This case is currently under investigation.

