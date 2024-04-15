CPD investigates two Sunday afternoon shootings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two shootings occurred on Sunday, April 14, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Around 3 p.m. Columbus PD responded to the 1600 block of 5th Avenue South for shots fired.

There was no gunshot victim but a vehicle was struck.

An hour later around 4:00 p.m., CPD responded to the 1300 block of 15th Street South for shots fired.

81-year-old Mack Barron was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Brandon Baker was also dropped off at Baptist Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both victims are males.

These shootings are under investigation.

Columbus PD tells WCBI that both cases are related.

If you have any information regarding this investigation please contact the Columbus Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

