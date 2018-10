COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A driver escapes injury after crashing down an embankment on a busy roadway.

It happened early Wednesday afternoon on Highway 82 in Columbus.

Investigators say a Dodge Charger, was driving east on 82 when it apparently lost control.

It was raining at the time of the accident.

The car ran off the road and down into an embankment.

Columbus Police are investigating the crash.